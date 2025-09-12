People living in and around Kingsbridge can now benefit from free exercise classes, social groups and wellbeing services. After a two-year community campaign, the former home for adults with learning disabilities is being transformed into the Tumbly Hill Wellbeing Hub.
It is being run by Next Steps Together (NeST). The local non-profit organisation secured £100,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to develop the facility.
NeST formally took over the running of Tumbly Hill in May 2025.
In just four months, the team has been able to continue long-standing groups, introduced new ones and built an expanding timetable of physical activities, social groups and wellbeing services.
It is holding a Community Open Day on Saturday September 20 for people to see what is happening at the facility.
It includes live music, exercise tasters, therapy dog demonstrations, crafting and complimentary therapy sessions.
NeST Chief Executive Suzi Garrod said “This is a chance to see what’s happening at Tumbly Hill and to be part of its future. We’re putting Tumbly firmly on the map as a vital community asset for the town.
“We can’t wait to see people at the Community Open Day.
“There really is something for all ages, whatever the weather.
“We are so proud of the facilities and the services on offer at Tumbly Hill.
“Pop in and see us for a cuppa and some delicious homemade cake from our volunteers!”
The Open Day is happening Saturday September 20 10am to 4pm, at Tumbly Hill Wellbeing Hub, Kiln House, Squares Quay, Kingsbridge, TQ7 1HN.
The event is happening on the same day as Kingsbridge’s popular Vintage Bus Day.
A full timetable of activities is available from the Kingsbridge Information Centre, where people can collect a copy with their vintage bus tickets, or download it in advance from www.nextstepstogether.org.
For further information on the Open Day or any of the services at Tumbly Hill, please telephone 01548 853033 or email [email protected]
