Kingsbridge Age Concern has expressed heartfelt gratitude after receiving a £470 donation from the South Milton Village Hall Association. The funds were raised through the village’s annual Christmas Card Tree initiative and regular coffee mornings.
Graham Smith, volunteer Chair of Kingsbridge Age Concern, which operates the Kingsbridge Care Hub, described the contribution as “incredibly valuable” for the charity, which relies entirely on community generosity. “We’ll put our heads together to decide how best to spend these funds, but I can assure you every penny will be put to good use,” he said.
The donation highlights the critical role of local support for the organisation, which receives no statutory government funding.
Smith emphasised that while the financial boost is vital, the gesture also reflects the community’s shared commitment to the charity’s mission. “It’s not just about the money—it’s about knowing people here care as passionately as we do about sustaining our work. That’s what keeps us going,” he added.
The South Milton Village Hall Association raised most of the funds through its Christmas Card Tree scheme, a festive tradition where residents donate cards for display, with proceeds going to local causes. Regular coffee mornings at the hall also contributed significantly.
Kingsbridge Age Concern’s Care Hub provides vital services for older residents, including social activities, advice sessions, and well-being support.
Smith encouraged those who might benefit from its services—or who wish to volunteer—to get in touch. “Pop into the Hub or call us on 01548 856650. There’s so much happening here, and we’re always here to help,” he said.
The donation comes as many local charities face mounting pressure amid rising demand and funding shortfalls. Kingsbridge Age Concern’s work, like that of similar organisations, has become a lifeline for isolated older adults, particularly in rural areas.