In the South Hams, renters are currently in a BRMA with Plymouth and South East Cornwall. According to the published report, the average monthly rent of a two-bedroom house is £807 in Plymouth, £901 in the South Hams and over a thousand pounds in South East Cornwall. By being grouped in with Plymouth the average is skewed against renters in the South Hams. Based off these statistics, only 60% of rent each month in the South Hams is being covered renters LHA.