CareYourWay, a leading home care provider based near Kingsbridge, has been named a finalist for the prestigious Stars of Social Care Awards in the ‘Outstanding Home Care Provider’ category, highlighting their commitment to exceptional service.
The awards recognize outstanding contributions in the home care and care home sector, with CareYourWay being acknowledged for their dedication to providing high-quality care.
The awards ceremony, hosted by Josie Gibson from ITV’s This Morning, will take place over two nights in June at the London Marriott Hotel, Regents Park. CareYourWay's nomination underscores their reputation for delivering compassionate care and maintaining high standards.
With an outstanding rating, CareYourWay has consistently surpassed expectations, setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry. Their team of caregivers, known for their commitment and empathy, has been instrumental in their success, earning praise and admiration for their dedication to improving clients' lives.
The nomination reflects CareYourWay's unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the field of social care. It's a moment of pride for the organization and a testament to the positive impact they've had on their clients.
CEO Sarah Sabater says: “The team is incredibly humbled and honoured to be shortlisted for such an incredible award within the sector.
“We look forward to being surrounded by other excellent providers and enjoy an evening of celebration for the incredible work done by passionate, caring and dedicated home care heroes across the nation”.
They have supported those being cared for and their families, for nearly two decades.
As the Stars of Social Care Awards approach the CareYourWay team are keeping everything crossed.