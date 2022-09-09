Local Authorities pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
With the saddening news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II death yesterday evening - Local authorities from across the South Hams and Devon have set up Books of Condolence for residents to sign.
Kingsbridge Town Council said: “We are saddened by the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, after a long and glorious reign.
“Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”
A Book of Condolences will be available for the public to sign at Quay House from Friday, 9th September.
Ivybridge Mayor Cllr Sara Hladkii said: “The Town sends its sincere condolences to all members of the Royal Family.
“The flag at the Town Hall will be flown at half-mast, raising to the full mast for the Proclamation.
“The Peace Garden adjacent to the Baptist Church at the northern end of Leonards Road has been made available for those who wish to pay their respects by laying flowers.
“It would be appreciated if tributes are plastic free, as after the period of mourning they will be removed and used to nourish the trees planted as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.
“I very much hope as a community we will offer comfort and support to those who are affected by this sad news.”
A Book of Condolence will be opened at the Ivybridge Town Hall on Friday 9th September 2022 at 9 am and will be accessible Monday to Friday 9 am until 4.30 pm for those who wish to pay their respects.
An e-Book of Condolence will also be available.
Totnes Mayor Cllr Emily Price said: “‘The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will be felt profoundly across the four countries of the United Kingdom, through the Commonwealth and around the world.
“Her constancy, dedication and unswerving commitment to the nation she loved and believed it was her lifelong duty to serve, will always be remembered and will be missed deeply by many.
“At the age of 96 and after 70 years of steadfast and selfless service, she has finally relinquished her duty. May she rest in peace.”
The Civic Hall flag will fly at half mast, and Council, Committee, Working group and Forum meetings will be postponed, during the mourning period.
In Dartmouth there will be a book of condolence in the Guildhall available from Monday to Friday, 10 am till 2 pm for anyone who wishes to sign it.
The Town Council said:” For anybody wanting to lay flowers on this occasion we ask that all plastic and cellophane be removed and they are left in Royal Avenue Gardens around the bandstand.
”The day after the funeral, the flowers will be removed for composting and the compost will be used to plant a memorial tree.”
MP Anthony Mangnall gave his condolences saying:
“The passing of Her Majesty The Queens marks the close of the second Elizabethan age.
Her reign was one of selflessness, dedication and duty.
“She gave her life to this country, the Commonwealth and its people.
May her legacy guide us all.
God save the King.”
Salcombe Town Council Said: “It is with great sadness that Salcombe Town Council has learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“The Queen was a remarkable woman who served her country like no other.
“Her unwavering duty and dedication form a legacy that will live on long after her and will always be remembered.
“She will be greatly missed by her family and also her people.
“On behalf of the Town Council, the Town Mayor offers our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this time.”
Cllr Lance Austen, Chairman of South Hams District Council, said: “We have been extremely saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
“She has served the Commonwealth for a historic 70 years, leading us all with grace and an unwavering sense of duty.
“The Queen’s dignity throughout her long and wonderful reign has never faltered and she is admired hugely across the world.
“We will warmly remember her.
“On behalf of South Hams District Council, our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with the Royal Family at this time of loss.
“Our flags have been lowered to half-mast during the mourning period, but will be raised briefly during this time to celebrate the proclamation of the new King.
“Our condolence books will be available to the public in our offices at Follaton House from 9 am to 8 pm from Monday to Friday and 9 am to 5 pm at the weekend.
“The books will first be available from 2 pm today (9 September).
“If residents would like to show their respects to Her Majesty The Queen, you can leave flowers at the flagpole at Follaton House, or you can donate to one of The Queen’s charities.”
In a video statement Issued last night, the Chairman of Devon County Council, Cllr Ian Hall, said:
“It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“On behalf of the people of the County of Devon, I convey that sadness and send our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.
“Her Majesty the Queen visited Devon on many occasions since meeting for the first time Prince Philip at the Royal Naval College in Devon.
“She and the Duke of Edinburgh returned on numerous occasions to our county, which they were both always fond of.
“As our monarch, she has dedicated her life to her country in all that she has done, and with unwavering support to all our armed forces.
“With commitment and energy and even into her later years and as a mother, grandmother, wife and matriarch, she has shown no less a commitment to her family.
“Her family and the country will miss her greatly.
“She will, however, continue to be an example to us all.”
If you wish to pay your respects by donating to one of the Queens Charities vist: www.royal.uk/her-majesty-the-queen
To View the Chairman of Devon County Councils video message visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEo-OB1vFLo
For the e-Book of Condolences visit: www.royal.ukTo watch the Lord Luietenant of Devons address visit: https://www.lordlieutenantofdevon.org.uk/
