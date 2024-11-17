The National Trust South Hams Centre will be hosting a presentation later this month by local author and historian, Chris Stephens.
The presentation will include a history of the art form and how silhouettes became part of folklore.
The Centre, which was established in 1980, promotes the work of the National Trust through a programme of outings and social events. It boasts members from Thurlestone, Kingsbridge, Salcombe, Modbury and as far north as the edge of Dartmoor.
The event will be held at the Kingsbridge Methodist Church Hall at 2.30 pm on Thursday, November 28.
The £6.00 entrance fee will include tea and cake. Guests are welcome.
For more information, contact joan_johnstone@btinternet.