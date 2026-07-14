Lloyds Banking Group has reversed its decision to halt cheque deposits at Post Offices and banking hubs, following a fierce cross-party campaign.
The banking giant initially planned to scrap the service, but has now agreed to keep it in place until at least 2030, subject to a commercial agreement with the Post Office.
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden had sharply criticised the "big bank," accusing it of "not caring about causing inconvenience to their customers."
A total of 121 MPs from across the House of Commons signed a letter to Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Charlie Nunn, calling on the company to “think again”.
While a Lloyds spokesperson pointed out that only 0.1% of personal payments are now made by cheque, they acknowledged some customers still want "greater choice”.
Councillor Stuart Rogers, Devon County Councillor (Ashburton and Buckfastleigh) and Postmaster, welcomed the change.
He said: “This is very good news for communities across Devon. Lloyds Banking Group has advised MPs that its decision to remove cheque deposit facilities is being reversed.
“This particularly matters for older people, vulnerable residents, farmers and small businesses who still rely on cheques.
“There are very few things that unite elected representatives, and the sustainability of Post Office services is one.”
In highly rural areas like the South Hams, which boasts one of the oldest populations in England, the move threatened to potentially isolate thousands.
South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith welcomed the step forward.
"It is a matter of fairness,” she said. “People should not be forced to struggle with an app, send cheques through the post, or travel miles when other major banks allow cheque deposits through Post Offices and Banking Hubs."
In a 2021 report, Age UK highlights 51% of those aged 65 and over do not use internet banking, and are reliant on physical means to access cash.
For many people across the South Hams, physical cheques and Post Offices remain a vital lifeline, not a choice.
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