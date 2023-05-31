Incidents of livestock worrying increased in Devon and Cornwall throughout May.
Devon & Cornwall Police are reminding the public to keep dogs on leads when visiting open spaces.
Livestock worrying is when a dog attacks or chases livestock, it is a criminal offence and can have a devastating impact on livestock, farmers and in some circumstances the dog and the owner.
Rural Affairs Officer for Devon & Cornwall Police, PC Chris Collins said: “We are hoping that by encouraging people to respect our countryside and communities we can also ensure responsible dog ownership and remind people of the law.”
“All land is owned, and access is not a given right, so it is important that users of the countryside understand specific designations of land and ‘rights of way’.
On land which is designated as ‘access land’ a dog must be on a lead between the March 1 and July 31 and when livestock are present.”