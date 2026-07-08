Dart RNLI volunteers were put through their paces in a surprise exercise recently
The D-Class inshore lifeboat launched expecting a standard evening training programme of search and rescue drills.
Helmed by Liam Hassard, with crew members Mark Conroy, Jo Royale and Robin Johnston, the lifeboat had only just set out when a VHF call was received from members of Dart Gig Club.
Unknown to junior crew members Jo and Robin, the radio call formed part of a planned joint exercise.
The crew established communications with the gig boat and were told a ‘crew member’ had gone overboard in the Warfleet area of the River Dart.
After gathering information from the casualty vessel, the lifeboat volunteers performed a structured shoreline search of the area.
The exercise concluded successfully when the casualty, represented by a training dummy, was located.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.