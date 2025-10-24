Lilly Wilson from Ivybridge Community College has won her very first gold medal.
At the Dinnaton Swimming Club gala, Lilly smashed her 50m freestyle, showing incredible speed, technique, and determination in the pool.
Another student, Reggy, recently competed in the National Kickboxing Championships representing both Tigerstyle Karate and ICC.
Facing some of the country’s toughest competitors, Reggy fought with unwavering focus and determination all day long.
His hard work paid off spectacularly — earning three gold medals and one silver!
Reggy will be going on to compete at the Bristol Open and representing England at the World Championships in Germany during half term.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.