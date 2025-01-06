The Coastguard sent out a shout to the Dart volunteer lifeboat crew early on the morning of January 3 to check on a radio beacon alert from an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) which was saying it was seven miles inshore.
A check along the coast between Beesands and Dartmouth found nothing and so the crew returned to the warmth of the boat house.
The photo was sent in by Andy Kyle and shows the water temperature is warmer than the air temperature with steam rising off.
Dart Lifeboat Station is the base for Royal National Lifeboat Institution inshore lifeboat operations at Dartmouth.
The present station was opened in 2007.
It operates a D-class inshore lifeboat, and a B-class inshore lifeboat.