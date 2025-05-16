Lidl is recalling four varieties of its Alesto Raw Fruit & Nut Bars due to fears they may contain pieces of plastic, making them unsafe to eat.
The affected bars include Cocoa & Orange, Blueberry Muffin, Salted Caramel, and Berry, all in 5x35g packs with batch codes L24316 and L24337, and best before dates of November or December 2025.
Customers are advised not to eat the bars and to return them to the store for a full refund. Lidl has issued point-of-sale notices in affected stores.
The Food Standards Agency has issued a Product Recall Information Notice.