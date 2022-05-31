Library of Things launches new re-use initiative

The innovative Library of Things is launching a new reuse initiative in a bid to reduce even more waste.

The Totnes-based Share Shed is the world’s first mobile library of things, offering people in the South Hams a great solution to source materials and equipment from at an affordable rate.

With more than 350 useful items, from drills, sanders and strimmers to chocolate fountain, dehydrator, carpet cleaners, dehumidifiers and tents, this initiative, set up by the charity Network of Wellbeing (NOW), helps people save money, storage space and resources.

And now the Share Shed is about to pilot a reuse project, selling second hand items like tools, gardening equipment, household appliances and camping gear for those who use such things on a regular basis.

Mirella Ferraz, NOW’s project manager, said: “We’re really excited to be trialling this idea as we’re aware of how much stuff there is in people’s garages when at the same time, so many people are struggling to afford what they need.

“We want to find other ways to support our communities to collaborate more while saving money and reducing waste.”

Travelling in its bespoke van, a real ‘shed on wheels’, the service follows a weekly route, which currently has six regular stops at Totnes (including Dartington and Bridgetown), South Brent, Buckfastleigh and Ashburton.

All the money raised from the sales of these items will be reinvested in the Share Shed.

Anyone who would like to donate any item that is in good working condition, should email [email protected] or phone 07516 908237.

To join the library of things, sign up online or in person by simply filling in a membership form with your personal details, and making a donation between £5 and £50 towards your annual membership.

You will be able to reserve the items you want straight away.

Each item has a nominal fee, which refers to a week-long loan, and all the funds raised help keep this five-year-old not-for-profit project going.