South Devon MP Caroline Voaden has backed a campaign for safer maternity care, warning that a national crisis has “seen far too many mothers and babies let down.”
The Liberal Democrat proposals call for specialist doctors to be present on every maternity ward 24 hours a day, alongside guaranteed one-to-one midwifery care during labour.
Voaden argues the move would “ensure” that giving birth at night or on a weekend is no more dangerous than during office hours.
National research has found that 73% of maternity units in England do not have a consultant present overnight, despite most births taking place outside standard working hours.
The push comes as Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings for maternity services at both Torbay Hospital and Derriford remain at "requires improvement."
“It’s clear the shortage of midwives puts huge pressure on those who are still working,” Voaden said. “It leaves some new mums experiencing care which is not up to the standard they hoped for or expect.”
Under the Liberal Democrat proposals, the party claims all maternity units in England would be brought up to “good” or “outstanding” levels of safety.
The plans would also introduce a new capital investment programme aimed at repairing what the party describes as “crumbling” maternity units.
Liberal Democrats claim reducing maternity-related clinical negligence claims, which exceeded £1.3 billion in 2024, could reduce overall NHS spending.
Voaden said: “Our NHS staff do an incredible job in difficult circumstances. They need our support, starting with bringing in more experienced staff, fixing crumbling maternity units, and ensuring every mother and baby gets the care they need.”
The current government has identified maternity care as a priority. Labour announced a 10-year health plan that includes a review of maternity and neonatal services, as well as the creation of a national maternity and neonatal taskforce.
Central to the approach is the recently launched Maternal Care Bundle, a national clinical standard setting specific safety protocols for the five leading causes of maternal harm.
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