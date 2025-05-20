New research has revealed the areas in England with the best experience at booking a GP appointment, with Devon’s Integrated Care Board coming out third.
The study by online vape retailer Vapekit analysed national GP profile data from the Department of Health and Social Care, to see which Integrated Care Boards had the highest percentage of patients who had a good experience when contacting their GP.
Devon’s ICB comes in third place on the list, with 76.62 per cent of patients on average reporting having a good experience when contacting their GP.
Commenting on the findings, Guy Lawler, Managing Director of Vapekit, said, “These findings highlight the significant difference in patient experiences when booking GP appointments across England. While Herefordshire and Worcestershire lead with 78 per cent of patients reporting a positive experience, areas like Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes lag with just 58.7 per cent.”