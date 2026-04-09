Social media is also guilty of spreading much inaccurate information. As individuals too, the tendency is to present a better self-image, particularly among the young, talking ourselves up so as not to appear weak , vulnerable or a failure. Why can’t we just be true to ourselves, faults included and how have we reached this false culture? We were all created by God as unique individuals with different lives and special characters. It is actually an insult to Him to want to be whom we are not! As a dithering Pilate said to Jesus, who he was accusing although he had done nothing wrong, “What is truth?”