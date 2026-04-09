We are certainly living in strange and dangerous times. Each day we hear Presidents castigating each other in language and insults we wouldn’t expect anyone to use towards another and the World looks on in disbelief. Are these really our role models? We read the papers and listen to the news, but so much is distorted or frequently downright lies. Fake news is now acknowledged as a regular happening!
Social media is also guilty of spreading much inaccurate information. As individuals too, the tendency is to present a better self-image, particularly among the young, talking ourselves up so as not to appear weak , vulnerable or a failure. Why can’t we just be true to ourselves, faults included and how have we reached this false culture? We were all created by God as unique individuals with different lives and special characters. It is actually an insult to Him to want to be whom we are not! As a dithering Pilate said to Jesus, who he was accusing although he had done nothing wrong, “What is truth?”
Of course, as we heard again in the Easter Gospels, the false accusations and lies that led to Jesus’s crucifiction are nothing new. The jealousies, envy and pride of the authorities are unfortunately inherently dangerous human failings which we must sometimes acknowledge within ourselves. Let us instead through Jesus’s example, increase our LOVE for Him, ourselves and our neighbour.
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