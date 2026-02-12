I wonder how many of us know the significance of eating pancakes on Shrove Tuesday , which probably a lot of us did this week? The original reason and practice, centuries ago, was to w and sustain the people before they started their six week fasting period the following day, on Ash Wednesday.
This is the period we know as Lent , essentially a time set aside for us to dwell on the life and death of Jesus Christ who came to teach us all how to love and live in peace with our fellow men. It is a time of personal reflection into our own Spiritual lives; where can we improve, build on or leave out, some of our habits that we aren’t so proud of?
Today the practice of fasting and denying oneself in Lent is not so common, although leading simpler lives during this period is a good example.
Rather than giving things up though, it is more appropriate to try and DO something extra, putting our energy into helping others- perhaps something totally new, stepping out of our usual routine and comfort zone.
There is so much need and scope to help out, whether by befriending a lonely or vulnerable person or volunteering for a Charity; invariably they prove to be very rewarding experiences, often quite life-changing. So lots of opportunities to make it a special Lent!
Comments
