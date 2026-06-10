Moan, moan, moan, moan, MOAN! If only people would stop moaning... and that includes ME! In the film of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility Mrs. Dashwood opines to her daughter: “Hush, please Margaret, that is enough! If you cannot think of anything nice to say, please confine your remarks to those about the weather.”
A stern rebuke from an overbearing matriarch, but good advice nevertheless! Perhaps a ‘dash of Dashwood’ could be applied to our lives every day? It’s SO easy to tear things down, but not so simple to build them up. We live in a world dominated by social media. It’s become a place where people are free to criticise, humiliate or moan about everyone and everything, all from the anonymity of their armchair.
The book of Proverbs is packed with warnings about the consequences of careless talk. "Careless words stab like a sword, but the words of wise people bring healing." and… "Careful words make for a careful life; careless talk may ruin everything." When we open our mouths to speak we have great power and great responsibility.
James uses a memorable metaphor to make the point: "…take ships as an example. Although they are so large and are driven by strong winds, they are steered by a very small rudder, wherever the pilot wants to go. Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts" The apostle Paul, writing to the Ephesians, pushes the point home further "Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen."
So, here’s the thing: Let’s ALL try harder at being nice! Hold on to our ‘valuable’ opinions and be kinder to others.
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