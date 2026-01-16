It also means that we admit the hurt that we have caused someone else. It gets very complicated, which is probably why we put off saying sorry, and we stay separated from someone else, sometimes for years. The longer it goes on, the more difficult it becomes. But we know that being willing to say sorry is necessary if we want reconciliation. I had a personal experience of this with a guy whom I had hurt many years ago with a decision I made which had bad consequences for him. He felt justifiably angry and it divided us.