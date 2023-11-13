It started off gently but built and built towards the two minute silence at 11am.
This year the entire service with hymns and prayers took place in the open air at Royal Avenue Gardens.
Earlier, a service of communion had been held in the town at St Saviour’s Church.
The Britannia Royal Naval College Volunteer Band performed in the bandstand from 10am to provide musical accompaniment during the mustering of the parade.
Wreaths were laid by various groups and organisations including Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall, the Mayor of Dartmouth Cllr David Wells and the commanding officer of the BRNC Captain Sarah Oakley.
Similar Acts of Remembrance were held over the water in Kingswear where wreaths were laid on the Lower Ferry slip and at a memorial stone at Noss Marina in memory of civilian workers who died during the World War II bombing of the Philip and Son Shipyard.
The shipyard was attacked by German bombers on September 18, 1942, killing some 20 men and women.
Totnes, Kingsbridge and Salcombe all held well attended services along with villages such a Stoke Fleming. Students from Ivybridge Community College also marked the occasion with atmospheric music.