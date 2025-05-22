Based in East Devon, this five-piece indie rock band took to the stage during Dart Music Festival and left the crowd yearning for more.
Performing a range of covers and original songs, Leonie Praters - the bands singer/songwriter, showed off her impressive vocal tone with the elegance and grace of a born performer. Supported by Tom Rogers on guitar, Toby Irlam on drums, Bran Pick on bass and Ben Webster on keys.
Originally formed as a duo in 2021, the band has gone from strength-to-strength, expanding their members, sound and their following. Tom Rogers, the original member alongside Leonie, says: “Leonie had an album's worth of material and then we just kind of thought, well we'd like a bass player, we'd like a drummer - now we are in our current line up”.
The band draws influence from other indie-rock bands such as Wolf Alice and Wet Leg, which resonates through their music while maintaining a unique sound.
When talking about performing at Dart Music Festival, the band tells of how much it means to them. Leonie, still visibly buzzing from the gig, says she first attended the festival in 2018 - and it has been a dream to perform ever since. “As a young artist, I always thought it would be really cool to play here”.
“What I love about the festival is that they include all the genres. Sometimes you get festivals where it's very genre specific, so I think that's the beauty of Dartmouth.”
Dart Music Festival is an annual, free, multi-genre music festival which features over 100 performances across various indoor and outdoor venues; including churches, the bandstand in the Park, and hotels.
Performing in the Old Market Square, Leonian Dream introduced one of their original numbers, Midnight Drive - which went down a storm. The crowd, young and old, were on their feet moving and grooving to the eclectic sound.
Speaking as a collective: “We played the Sunday last year, then the organisers loved our sound so much, they asked us to come back and play on the Saturday - one guy in the crowd wished we had a bigger space for more people, so that was really nice.”
The band are entirely self-organised, taking on different roles to produce and market their fresh music.
“We had an EP launch in January this year - so that was great” Leonie adds. “And we're working on new stuff as we speak, trying to put together a body of work to come out, hopefully, next year.”
Leonian Dream is available to stream on YouTube, Spotify and Apply Music, or they have CDs or vinyl to buy from their website. The band have also released a new set of UK tour dates, as well playing the South West festival circuit this summer.