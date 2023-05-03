A summer music festival is being planned for Lee Moor.
Organisers are urging people to save the date August 12.
Acts due to appear include Black Friday a six-piece group from Cornwallk who play a foot-stomping mix of high energy, home-brew folk-punk and celtic tunes, Horse With No Name-Plymouth- an acoustic rock three-piece band and Hang Five- a four- piece band from Plymouth covering popular rock, pop and reggae tunes along with some current chart music. Other artists will be announced soon.
There will be s DJ, bar, Thai food, a burger van, ice cream, and Jumpin’ Janners who supply bouncy castles and other fun items for the children for which there will be a separate charge.
The entry will be £14 for adults, £5 for 10 to 16 year olds and under 10’s go free.
Tickets will go on sale soon.
Free camping will be available.
Lee Moor is in the southern section of Dartmoor National Park and is not far from Ivybridge as well as Sparkwell, Hemerdon and Shaugh Prior.