Farmer Mat Cole explained: “We just invite the public into our lambing barn and it’s lovely to invite the public onto the farm just talk about the sheep and how we manage them at this time of year and then more broadly about how we manage the flocks and why we do what we do at certain times of year, how we interact with the home farm to the commons and the moorlands, why we keep the types of sheep we keep, so we're keeping hill breeds here of White-faced Dartmoors and Scotch Blackfaces.”