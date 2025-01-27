The first meeting of 2025 for Kingswear Historians, was very clearly focused on the development of the village throughout the years of the census, 1841 up to 1921.
The speaker, Brian Longman, had used the census to research the changes in jobs, transport, living accommodation and local family history.
The audience were very impressed at how much personal information could be gained from the rather dry census information.
Each ten year report shone a light on how the fortunes of individual families had changed.
By tracking where residents lived and who made up the members of the household, it was possible to see those who had grabbed the future with both hands to become engineers, railwaymen and professionals , and those who had remained agricultural workers and over the years, Kingswear lost its rural workers.
Brian had tracked one particular family from the 1841 census when they had started as builders up till to the 1921 census when they had run several businesses in the village.
The surprise for all was when a descendant contacted Brian after his talk , to say they still lived fairly locally.
Alongside the events in the village, Brian related what was happening both nationally and internationally, and this helped put the whole talk into context.
Kingswear Historians’ next meeting is on Monday February 10 at 7.30 pm in Kingswear Village Hall.
The speaker, Jonathan Turner, will be telling the story of Captain John Jellard from Blackawton and his exciting adventures across the world .
Kingswear Historians welcome members, guests and visitors to their monthly meetings and they periodically make excursions to places of historical interest.