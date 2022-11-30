The Kingsbridge based Chorus The Kingsmen celebrated recently winning an award for their performance.
Their Musical Director Gary Rowe was presented with the trophy for winning the male Barbershop Harmony Class with a performance that was described by the adjudicator as both technically and artistically excellent.
The Kingsbridge based chorus are now rehearsing their Christmas repertoire as they prepare for their Christmas Concert at the South Hams Christian Fellowship Chapel Fore Street Kingsbridge on Saturday December 17 starting at 7.00pm