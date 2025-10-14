A Kingsbridge mother has swum 12,000 metres in a month to raise funds for local charity Sirona Therapeutic Horsemanship, based on the Dartington Estate outside Totnes.
Sarah’s Go Fund Me page has already collected £375 to help provide equine and animal-assisted sessions for vulnerable young people, supporting mental and physical wellbeing.
“Sirona holds a very special place in our family's heart,” Sarah said. “My eldest son, Jack, was autistic and struggled to regulate his emotions. Sirona brought him so much happiness and I want as many other young people as possible to find the road to mental and physical wellbeing with the aid of horses Chapas, Toro and, of course, Hannah and her human team.”
Sirona offers therapeutic and educational activities with horses and other animals, supporting individuals with mental health issues, learning disabilities, autism, or those who have experienced trauma or social exclusion. As an approved alternative provider with Torbay and Devon County Councils, it accepts referrals from social services, CAMHS, GPs, and schools.
The charity is also preparing to welcome the public to an Autumn Open Morning from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday 28 October during half term. Visitors will meet Sirona’s herd of eight ponies, plus goats and chickens, and enjoy horseshoe painting, games, and other activities.
There will also be opportunities to Sponsor A Pony as a Christmas gift, purchase pony-themed cards or official merchandise, and browse a bric-a-brac stall.
Jules Roberts, Sirona’s new Marketing, Events, and Referral Co-ordinator, hopes the event will match the success of their sunny June Open Day. “This Autumn Open Morning will be a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to visit us here at Sirona, meet our animals plus find out a bit more about what we do,” she said.
All proceeds from the day will go towards funding Sirona’s equine and animal-assisted sessions, helping more young people access support to improve their health and wellbeing.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.