Local Year 6 pupils were welcomed to the Ivybridge Leisure Centre today for their Junior Life Skills Event.
On the first day children took part in interactive workshops run by partners including Fire Service with PUMPER 1, Police, RNLI, National Grid, Wales & West, RLSS, Environmental Health, SWW, GWR, Woodside Animal Sanctuary,
These sessions are designed to teach vital safety, wellbeing, and independence skills, from water safety and emergency awareness to mindfulness and teamwork.
Together, the aim is helping young people become confident, capable, and community-minded citizens.
Facilities on offer at the centre include swimming, all the latest gym & fitness equipment, group exercise classes plus much more.
There are a wide range of activities available from badminton to pilates and swimming to kettle bells.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.