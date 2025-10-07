Volunteers who provide a vital service to Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust are celebrating their 350th call out.
South West Blood Bikes provides a free emergency courier service to all of Devon’s hospitals and numerous NHS sites and started supporting the Trust in December 2024 assisting with medicine deliveries.
Since February 2025 they are also helping to deliver and courier samples to and from laboratories as well as vital blood deliveries.
South West Blood Bikes have now undertaken over 350 deliveries with volunteers covering thousands of miles across Torbay and South Devon in support of the Trust.
Dr Kate Lissett, Chief Medical Officer, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said: “These dedicated volunteers help transport not just blood, but also samples, medicines, medical equipment and even donor human breast milk for premature babies.
“They also help to deliver medicines to patients at home; this is a huge benefit as this can help people get home quicker and help free up bed space within the hospital for people who are waiting for care.
“Since December, Blood Bikes have travelled over 3,000 miles locally in support of the Trust; that is about the distance between Torbay Hospital and Cairo in Egypt!
Chairperson of the Charity, Mark Bentley said: “We have four teams and a fleet of 21 bikes and cars here in Devon; we also work with the national association of blood bikes so we are able to move items nationwide in relay.
“I am delighted that we now provide our free service to Torbay Hospital as well as other hospitals in Devon.
“We are always on the lookout for more volunteers so please get in contact if you are able to help in some way.”
South West Blood Bikes are seeking volunteers and have positions for riders and drivers, as well as support roles such as a controller, fundraiser or helping with administration.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.