Kingsbridge Ukraine Group meet
The Kingsbridge Ukraine Group is looking for an English language teacher
Kingsbridge Ukraine Group met on Saturday May 28 at the Care Hub.
Approximately 25 people took part in the event which was a chance to meet and get to know each other for both Ukranian families and hosts.
Organiser Geeta Manglani said: “What became apparent is a pressing need for English lessons. We have a venue at the KB care hub and the preferred time for lessons is a weekend morning or midweek between 5pm and 6pm. We have 10 people interested in lessons.
However we don’t have a teacher who can make those times. We don’t have funds to pay anyone so it would have to be as a volunteering role.”
If you can help please contact Geeta by e-mailling [email protected]
