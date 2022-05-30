Kingsbridge Ukraine Group meet

Kingsbridge Ukraine Group met on Saturday May 28 at the Care Hub.

Approximately 25 people took part in the event which was a chance to meet and get to know each other for both Ukranian families and hosts.

Organiser Geeta Manglani said: “What became apparent is a pressing need for English lessons. We have a venue at the KB care hub and the preferred time for lessons is a weekend morning or midweek between 5pm and 6pm. We have 10 people interested in lessons.

However we don’t have a teacher who can make those times. We don’t have funds to pay anyone so it would have to be as a volunteering role.”