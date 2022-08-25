We are proud of the accomplishments of all of our students. This year 11 group have flourished throughout their studies, despite the tremendous challenges that they have had to overcome, and are sure to continue to have a positive impact on others in the next stage of their lives. Tina Graham, Principal said: “Congratulations to everyone who received exam results today. The resilience that our Year 11 students have shown under unprecedented conditions is remarkable. Each student is exceptional and inspiring in different ways. They have continued to be an inspiration to our community though all of the hardship that they have had to face and whilst some of this is measured in the exam results that they achieved today, it is also evidence in the immense participation that they have shown in extra-curricular activities such as Duke of Edinburgh award, college council and community volunteering. The students have embraced this first full academic year in college since 2019 with real vigour and the camaraderie and care for each other that they show is truly awesome. I would like to thank all of the staff and families who have supported and encouraged students to believe in themselves and make the most of their opportunities. I wish all students the very best in their future endeavours.