Plans for the long hoped for new and free-to use skate park in Kingsbridge have got their wheels thanks to approval by South Hams District Council.
The old ramps which date from 2010 are set to be replaced by new state-of-the-art ones.
The quarter of a million pound project at the Quayside.
Councillors decided to award the project a ’certificate of lawfulness’ to dismantle the old skate park and replace it with a new one which is slightly bigger.
There were concerns from some councillors over issues such as the removal of trees and to hide Quayside Leisure Centre.
Some felt there should be a full planning application so that everything could be taken into account.
One of the main problems with the current skatepark is branches, leaves and debris falling from the trees and bushes overhanging the area.
The approval from SHDC follows years of campaigning.
The New Kingsbridge Skatepark community group and their contractor Wheelscape have revealed concept drawings showing the new areas for skateboards, BMX, roller blades and adapted wheelchairs along with a climbing wall, table tennis tables and a safe socialising area on the bank above the park.
The site is next to the Quay car park and Quayside Leisure centre and it would necessitate the diversion of a public right of way.
An online crowdfunding campaign has raised almost £40,000.