The group posted on their Facebook page: ‘’We are stoked to announce that our skatepark is now fully funded with construction to begin in the next few weeks! SHDC have green lighted the project which will be completed in time for Christmas this year. Tree works have been ratified by your elected councillors after taking in everyone’s concerns and will allow greater use of the park year round. @wheelscape will now take the reins and deliver an amazing park our community will benefit from for many years! Massive thanks to all those involved and those that have donated to help make this project a reality, you have all been legends!’’