Their events list also includes the long-awaited Nativity performance outside The Millbrook Inn on December 20, which is a combination of a traditional nativity play and carols with accompaniment from the band. The nativity was started 16 years ago and the silver band have taken part in every performance.It is a whole village endeavour, as the villagers work with the Millbrook Inn to put on the popular production. Last years event was a huge success, and saw over 100 people in attendance.