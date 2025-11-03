Kingsbridge Rotary Club are holding another "What's My Wine Bluff" on Thursday, 13th November 13 at the Thurlestone Hotel.
Club President Christina Thorpe said: "This year's event is in aid of St. Luke's Hospice who are in much need of funding and we are hoping for a good attendance.
“A panel of four wine experts will each give a description of the wine being tasted but only one of them will be telling the truth with a prize for the eventual winning table."
Tickets available in advance only, from the hotel, Thurlestone Village Inn, Decanter Wines in Kingsbridge or on line at [email protected]
You taste five high quality wines with savoury nibbles, bread and cheese included.
Christina added: "This is a really fun evening in a super venue with a raffle and a game of Ognib, our version of Bingo."
