Urgent repair works are still underway to save Kingsbridge’s historic Town Hall and clock tower after extensive water damage left the listed building in a dangerous condition.
What began as maintenance to address leaks in the clock tower uncovered far more severe issues — including significant rot in the front wall and oriel window. The damage has forced the Kingsbridge Feoffees, officially known as Kingsbridge Town Lands Charity, to erect wide scaffolding on Fore Street to support and protect the structure.
“We’re in a situation we cannot leave [the building] as it is,” said John Donovan, Chairman of Kingsbridge Feoffees.
Although repairs to the clock tower are expected to finish by 3 November, restoration of the main building will be a much longer and costlier process. The total project is expected to cost £120,000, with around half covered by grants. The remaining £60,000 must be fronted by the Kingsbridge Feoffees themselves — diverting vital reserves away from other community initiatives such as affordable housing.
The Town Hall has stood at the heart of Kingsbridge since 1850, with its clock tower added in 1875, faithfully keeping time for nearly 150 years. A recent survey revealed cracked cement, slipped slates, rotting wood and rusting metal — all allowing water to seep in and threaten the building’s structure.
The charity, which owns several local properties and recently developed six low-cost homes on Derby Road, emphasises that supporting the community remains its priority. While they are not asking residents to dig deep, any contribution is warmly welcomed to help preserve the landmark and continue their wider work.
Scaffolding will remain in place until the building is secure — a necessary, if unsightly, measure to ensure public safety.
Local fundraising has already begun, with The Creeks End pub raising £211 through a quiz night hosted by Leighton Elliott and £13,000 has been granted by Kingsbridge Town Council.
Donations to the Kingsbridge Feoffees’ restoration fund can be made online via their website or by calling 01548 857287.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.