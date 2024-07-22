Rotarian Alan Thorpe was elected as new President of Kingsbridge Rotary Club last week.
Alan said: "I am looking forward to another successful year for the club with major and smaller events planned to enable funding to be given to local, national and international appeals."
He also stressed the importance of fellowship within the club and the need to attract new members.
Anyone interested in finding out more about Kingsbridge Rotary should contact any member or leave their name with the Thurlestone Hotel where the club meets.
Added Alan "There are lots of potential members in the Kingsbridge area who have probably recently retired and now feel they can offer something back to to the community."
The Kingsbridge Rotary Club Charter was granted on January 12 1959.
They meet on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month.
Rotary International has around 29,500 clubs in more than 160 countries.