Anthony Mangnall MP is inviting Kingsbridge residents to an open meeting with representatives of South West Water on Tuesday August 15 at 5.45pm.
This meeting in Kingsbridge will be an opportunity for South West Water to talk about their work and for local people to ask questions relating to water quality and the water supply network.
Mr Mangnall has already hosted similar meetings in Brixham and Totnes, when constituents asked questions and raised concerns on a range of topics, from storm overflows to dividends and the current hosepipe ban.
Mr Mangnall has spoken out numerous times over the past two years on the subject of water quality, and is working with colleagues to hold South West Water to account.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Mangnall said:
“The Environment Agency’s recently published annual assessment of water companies is not pleasant reading. It is absolutely clear water companies need to do far more at a quicker pace to address storm overflows, sewage and leaks across the networks.
Since the Government has now passed the most stringent rules in Europe on water companies and we now have some of the highest levels of monitoring on our waterways, there can be no excuse for inaction. Measures introduced as part of the Environment Act and a recently passed Statutory Instrument are designed to bring about quicker results and I am cautiously hopeful that water companies will pay attention to these measures and speed up their improvement of our local water networks.
This month, I met with the team from OFWAT along with fellow South West MPs, to be updated on their investigation into South West Water. This meeting has provided a better understanding of how the new laws are forcing water companies to act more quickly as well as to address some long-standing issues. We will meet regularly with OFWAT as the investigation continues to ensure that South West Water takes all the necessary steps to improve our waterways and existing network.”
This open meeting in Kingsbridge is for residents of the Totnes constituency only, and all attendees must register in advance. More information can be found at anthonymangnall.co.uk.