Kingsbridge Remembrance Sunday event included a march by led by members of the Royal Navy along with the Royal British Legion and young people from various organisations.
Kingsbridge and Salcombe were not spared with attacks in 1943 by Focke Wulf 190s killing 21 people in Kingsbridge and 16 in Salcombe.
Flying at over 300 miles an hour they are thought to have used Kingsbridge Estuary to line-up.
Nearby preparations were being made for D-Day around Slapton.
A few bombs were dropped over the South Hams by departing German bombers and, over time, many of the communities in the area had been attacked by small raids of fighter bombers, even at times strafing workers in the fields.
Aveton Gifford and Dartmouth also suffered fatalities.
As part of the service people stood in silence at 11 o’clock at the War Memorial alongside the Estuary to remember the fallen.