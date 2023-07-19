The Dodbrooke Inn in Kingsbridge was vandalised on Monday night, after someone climbed onto the pub’s windowsill and ripped their hanging basket off the wall.
The owners of the Dodbrooke have since appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 12:30am.
Gill Dyson, landlord of the pub, said she heard a “bit of noise” around half-past midnight on Monday and found that “someone had climbed up onto the windowsill and swung from the hanging basket.” The basket had been shattered and left discarded.
This is not the first time an incident like this has happened. A couple months ago the pub had a wine bottle smashed through their window.
“It’s so unnecessary,” added Gill.
On Facebook, a spokesperson for the pub appealed for witnesses, or for the perpetrator to admit to their mistake: “Perhaps they’d have the decency to come forward and pay for the damage.”