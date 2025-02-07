Kingsbridge Primary School are now a ‘Showcase School’ for Talk For Writing - one of only 11 in the whole of the UK.
Since the start of 2022, a major area of their improvement journey has been developing children's writing through the approach.
Led by Assistant Head, Miranda Martyn, the school has worked to train staff and implement their way of teaching writing.
A ‘Showcase School’ is used to exemplify best practice.
Teachers across the country will now be invited to Kingsbridge Primary School on a regular basis to see how they have implemented the programme.
Talk for Writing is a teaching framework that raises standards and accelerates progress.
Based on the principles of how children learn, it enables children to imitate the language they need for a particular topic orally, before reading and analysing it, and then writing their own version.
Gareth Howells Headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School said:
“We were delighted to welcome Pie Corbett the creator of Talk for Writing and Jamie Thomas, the Talk for Writing Primary Expert to the school.
“In primary education Mr Corbett is a huge celebrity, so to have him sit in on lessons, look at pupils' books and speak to leaders about the rapid journey of improvement the school has been on was an honour.
“I am delighted that we are now a ‘Showcase School’ and look forward to sharing best practice with colleagues across the country.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“Everyone at Education South West is so proud of Gareth, Miranda and all the staff at Kingsbridge Primary School for everything they have done to secure this prestigious position.
They have worked tirelessly to raise standards at Kingsbridge Primary School since it joined the ESW family and I know the education the children in Kingsbridge are receiving is now of the quality they deserve.”