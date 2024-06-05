A group of pupils from Kingsbridge Primary School part of Education South West have made their directorial debut with a film screening at local arts and wellbeing centre, Harbour House.
The film named ‘The Fateful Feast at Castle Froglington’ featuring puppets and backgrounds was shown to staff from the school and families of the children at the school earlier this month.
The children have dubbed their group ‘The Creative Common’ and their film was a murder mystery with a host of unusual characters, from Detective Pineapple to Princess Britney.
The children also took part in the editing and narration.
Gareth Howells Headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School said:
“I want to say a big thank you to everyone at Harbour House for funding this after school club and for supporting our pupils to make their film.
I know they loved doing it and got so much out of the project.”
Beth Richards at Harbour House said:
“As the Education and Engagement Curator at Harbour House, I am delighted that the Kingsbridge Primary pupils have been taking part in our after-school arts club.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“It’s brilliant to hear how much the children enjoyed making their film and I really appreciate those at Harbour House who not only helped them make the film, but also organised for it to be screened.
It’s so important that children are encouraged to explore their creative side and I hope that this is just the start of a wonderful partnership.”