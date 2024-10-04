Pupils and staff at Kingsbridge Primary School, part of Education South West, are celebrating after being awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM).
The PSQM is awarded to schools across the country in recognition of their commitment to excellence in science leadership, teaching, and learning. Led by the University of Hertfordshire, schools achieve this mark through a year-long professional development process, which includes an initial audit followed by action and evidence-based reflection.
Kingsbridge Primary School impressed the awarding body with various science initiatives, such as launching a science reading club, holding ‘Scientist of the Month’ assemblies, and organising enrichment visits to places like the Space Dome and a butterfly farm. Assessors also noted the school's strong science resources and the effective use of its outdoor spaces.
The school's science curriculum aims to foster a positive attitude toward learning through curiosity and discovery, extending children’s scientific knowledge and vocabulary, and deepening their understanding of the world around them.
Gareth Howells, Headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, said:
"We are absolutely delighted to receive the Primary Science Quality Mark. At Kingsbridge, we aim to inspire a love for science in our children. Science is a system of observations and experiments that helps children understand the universe and the world around them, so all students must receive a top-quality scientific education.
"I also want to extend a big thank you to our Science Lead, Rebecca Thom, for her hard work in driving science education at our school."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, added:
"Everyone at Education South West is incredibly proud of this achievement, which reflects Kingsbridge Primary School’s dedication to the highest standards of science teaching and learning."
Helen Sizer, PSQM Co-Director, commented: "By enabling effective science leadership, PSQM empowers all children to recognise the relevance and importance of science in their lives, both now and in the future. Schools that have achieved the Primary Science Quality Mark have shown a significant commitment to science leadership, teaching, and learning. The profile and quality of science in these schools is very high, and everyone involved—leaders, teachers, students, parents, and governors—should be extremely proud."