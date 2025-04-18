Kingsbridge Police sent a report to the Town Council covering the period March 11 to April 7
There had been 62 calls raised in the town via 999 and 101 and emails to the police.
As a result of these, and other means of reporting such as online reports and direct to the Enquiry Office, 65 cases went for further investigation or safeguarding work.
These included reports of anti-social, behaviour, domestic incidents, matters relating to firearms licensing, concerns for public safety and welfare, and fights at the town square/bus station area.
There had also been several incidents reported at the café in the Recreation Ground and an
increase in the number of missing people.
The aim was to drive down anti-social behaviour.