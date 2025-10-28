Kingsbridge based photographer Martyn Norsworthy owner of Norsworthy Photography has been awarded “Best Portrait Photography Studio” in this years Southern Enterprise Awards
Over the years, SME News’ team have kept their ears to the ground to stay updated with news from the best of the best – whether they’re longstanding successful businesses or those in their infancy with a promising future ahead.
The team ensures that only the most deserving companies and individuals are showcased in the prestigious winners list and magazine year upon year.
For eight years now, the Southern Enterprise Awards has been recognising utmost excellence across the innovative region.
Including the success stories of animal sanctuaries to financial consultancies, mental health playlists to commercial removals, wealth planning and investment management to independent rock music productions, and so very much more, this year’s awards programme features another hugely diverse collection of accolade-worthy enterprises and individuals.
Awards Coordinator Kaven Cooper enthused: “Recognising and awarding such a fine variety of businesses in our Southern Enterprise Awards 2025 has been a fantastic journey for me, and for all of us at SME News.
Every year we aim to discover and reward businesses which are setting the pace for their industries. I want to wish a sincere congratulations to our winners as they are featured in 2025’s winners list and magazine.”
To find out more about these prestigious awards, and the magnificent enterprises that have been selected for them, please visit https://smenews.digital/awards/uk-southern-business-awards/ where you can view the winners supplement and full winners list.
