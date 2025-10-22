Harbour House is set to host The Fullness Between Shadows, a solo exhibition by Plymouth-based artist Ashanti Hare, running from Saturday, 22 November 2025, to Saturday, 21 February 2026. The show delves into memory, ancestry, and the connections between people, place, and spirit, reflecting Hare’s heritage as a descendant of the Windrush Generation.
Director of Harbour House, Amy Dickson, said: "We are delighted to have worked with Ashanti Hare, first in the role of Assistant Producer and now as the artist of their solo exhibition in our gallery. Their work reflects a profound engagement with heritage, community, and creative practice, and we are proud to support its presentation at Harbour House."
The exhibition title draws inspiration from Bakongo Cosmology, which sees life as a continuous cycle between this world and the otherworld, ‘between the shadows’. Hare’s work invites visitors to reflect on life’s fullness and the layers of existence, memory, and energy alongside our own.
At the heart of the show are new sculptural commissions: large-scale, wearable forms that stand freely or hang within the gallery. These pieces incorporate seasonal plants from Kingsbridge, textiles, and wildlife representations, drawing on West African traditions and Caribbean histories, connecting Africa, the Caribbean, and Britain. Hare also presents assemblages combining found and everyday materials, exploring cultural symbolism through movement, textiles, and human experience across lands, borders, and worlds.
Community collaboration is central to the exhibition. Hare worked with socially isolated local adults to explore movement, ritual, and expression. Workshops co-led with somatic movement practitioner Lauren Pomfret resulted in filmed performances by Oliver Sutherland, projected onto one of the sculptures, Sunsum, bringing the work to life.
Visitors can also join a free drop-in mask-making activity in the gallery. The exhibition is supported by the Henry Moore Foundation and aims to create a living space for reflection, connection, and celebration.
An opening celebration will take place on Friday, 21 November, from 6pm to 8pm at Harbour House’s Ground Floor Gallery. The exhibition runs Tuesday to Saturday, 10am–5pm. More information can be found on Harbour House’s website: https://harbourhouse.org.uk/whats-on.
