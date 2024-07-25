The incredibly popular “Love Your Park” brought to you by Kingsbridge Town Council, is back for the third year running with lots of free entertainment and fun.
The event is taking place at The Recreation Ground on Sunday August 11 from 11am to 4pm.
“Love Your Park” is a celebration of everything the Green Flag award-winning Recreation Ground has to offer and a community event with something for everyone.
New for this year is the tomfoolery of Uncle Tacko’s Imaginarium, a traditional sideshow tent and “Tinglary” barrel-piano will bring an authentic feel of the fairground to the park.
Inside you enter a world of magic, wonder and sheer nonsense for all the family. Experienced professional performers will be creating different
inter-reactive shows throughout the day including a flea circus, storytellers, silly songs and variety entertainment.
Like the old sideshows of the fairground, the Imaginarium will transform the park into a great attraction.
Also back this year! traditional Punch & Judy and the “Dum Tink” Mighty Striker, a Victorian try-your-strength machine.
For a small charge folk of all ages can whack the nobble and try to ring uncle’s bell and win themselves a sticker.
Everyone is encouraged to have a go for themselves.
There will be a bouncy castle assault cause (with a small charge) or try your balance on the surf simulator.
Other activities include cage football, community tennis sessions, table tennis, croquet, boules, flowerpot painting, fun nature photography walks, flower pressing, crafting activities, lawn games, stalls and more!
Good weather has been ordered by the Mayor which means there will also be gymnastics club and dance displays.
Crooked Tempo Samba Band and the Kingsbridge Silver Band will perform live on the lawn.
The resident “So Jo” Park Cafe will offer a range of refreshments or try a delicious wood-fired sourdough pizza from Taste of the Wild Pizza or a treat from Pete’s Ice Cream Van.
For more information, pick up a flyer at Kingsbridge Information Centre on the Quay or the Kingsbridge Town Council offices at Quay House – anyone and everyone is most welcome to come and enjoy the fabulous park!