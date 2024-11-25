Kingsbridge Freemasons and Kingsbridge Estuary Rotary Club have donated to the Kingsbridge Town Lands Charity (Feoffees) for the Town Hall and Clock Tower restoration fund.

On Friday, November 22, Jeremy Wilks from Kingsbridge Freemasons and Robert Cattell from Kingsbridge Estuary Rotary met with John Donovan, Chair of the Kingsbridge Feoffees, and representatives from Architects Le Page. Together, they presented two cheques totalling £1,250 to support the restoration of the historic Town Hall in Kingsbridge.

Chair John Donovan receiving a check from Robert Cattell ( Chair John Donovan receiving a check from Robert Cattell )

Jeremy Wilks presenting John Donovan with a cheque from the Freemasons ( Jeremy Wilks presenting John Donovan with a cheque from the Freemasons )

Explaining the restoration ( Explaining the restoration )

The Clock has been stripped of the old tiling ( The Clock has been stripped of the old tiling )

The view from the top of the Tower ( The view from the top of the Tower )

Seeing the inner workings of the clock ( Seeing the inner workings of the clock )

Made in 1875 ( Made in 1875 )

The bell inside of the Clock Tower ( The bell inside of the Clock Tower )

Mr Wilks presented a cheque for £500 on behalf of the Freemasons, while Mr Cattell handed over £750 from the Rotary Club. Both fundraisers were then given a tour of the clock tower to view the progress of the project first-hand.

The restoration project, which aims to preserve this local landmark, is expected to cost around £100,000. Donations from the community will play a vital role in achieving this target.