The Kingsbridge Under-16s girls’ rugby team are going all out to raise vital funds for their 2025 tour. With the responsibility of funding the trip entirely on their shoulders, the team has risen to the challenge with impressive determination.
To cap off their fundraising efforts this year, the girls are hosting a Pig Race Night on Saturday, November 30, at Moreleigh.
Tickets are just £5 and include pasties on arrival, family-friendly activities, and the chance to win big prizes. The team promises an evening packed with entertainment while supporting a good cause.
A spokesperson for the team said: “Your ticket could literally make all the difference. We’re so grateful for the community’s support so far."
To book call 07834 239 724.