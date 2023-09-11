This year’s edition saw an increase in entries across all the137 classes.   

Secretary & Treasurer Keith Steer said: “We were alldelighted with the entries produced this year, particularly with the spectacularflower and dahlias exhibits”.

Terry Reeves, followed on his success atthe Kingsbridge and West Alvington Shows, Bob Gould from Kingsbridge and MikeBowles from Slapton, taking home 6 trophies, a blue ribbon and threecertificates of merit between them.  

Terry Reeves with his award-winning flowers
The prestigious Vereker Cup was won by Mr Steer who securedtrophies for cottagers’ dahlias, handicrafts, photography, preserves, cookeryand wines with his 35 first prizes, 5 certificates of merit and a blue ribbonfor his lemon curd.  

The Overbeck Cup, for Cottagers vegetables, was won by SuzieYoung, whilst the Open vegetable classes were dominated by Mike Hine from Loddiswell, requiring the silver polish for the 3 trophies he won.

In the handicraft section, Rita Fairchild won the paintingcup with an outstanding picture of a dog in action, and the hobby cup was wonby Maggie Berndt.  Linsay Johns triumphed in the floral artclasses with some delightful floral interpretations of the Coronation. Thejunior sections attracted creative exhibits and the awards were won by sistersBetsy and Maisy Young. 

Rita Fairchild with her award-winning art
Presentations were made by President Pat Janes, presentingthe result of the best garden competitions, judged during the summer months,which was won by Wendy Stevens, Margaret Pears, Michele Meyer and AnnieGreenwood.

Mr Steer added that he was very grateful to the manyvolunteers, who are not committee members, who helped to organise the show and supervisesideshows throughout the day – “You know who you are, and we sincerely thankyou”. 

The judges were Ricky Hoskin & Bill Radmore (flowers),Sheila Glanville, Ian Jenkins & Joe Wallis (vegetables), Cynthia Morgan(floral art), Pat Janes and Angela Hickman (cookery & preserves), HelenReeve (juniors), Jeremy Willcocks (photography), Adrienne Blake (handicrafts)and Luis Hernaiz (wines).

Results   –89th Annual Show

Wood Golden Jubilee Trophy: Annie Greenwood & MicheleMeyer

 President’s Millennium Prize: Wendy Stevens

 Twenty fourteen Prize: Margaret Pearse

 Vereker Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Suzie Young

 Overbeck Cup: Suzie Young, Runner up: Rosalie Harris

 Croft Cup: Mike Hine

 Yeoman Cup: Keith Steer

 Hargreaves Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Jane Vaughan

 Fairwinds Cup: Keith Steer

 Joyce & Raymond Parsons Memorial Cup: Terry Reeves

 Doris Wood Centenary Memorial Cup: Bob Gould

 Hobby Cup: Maggie Berndt

 Pinhay Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Jane Vaughan

 Society Sup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Sheila Hine

 Margaret Ayre Memorial Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: MargaretPearse

 Jackson Cup: Keith Steer

 The MSHHS Cup: Mike Hine, Runner up: Terry Reeves

 The Pat & Stan Janes Perpetual Challenge Cup: Mike Hine

 Minns Cup: Winner: Linsay Johns, Runner up: Jackie Case

 John Clements Cup: Terry Reeves, Runner up: Bob Gould

 Albert Pepperell Memorial Bowl: Winner: Terry Reeves, runnerup: Mike Bowles

 Steer Cup: Mike Bowles

 Cumber Cup: Sheila Hine

 Isabelle Countin Cup: Maisy Young,

 Galmpton Cup: Maisy Young

 Bolberry Perpetual Challenge Cup: Betsy Young

 Painting Cup: Winner: Rita Fairchild

 Collaton Goblet: Maisy Young

 Stuffed Toy Cup: Sally Harvey

 Fuchsia Cup: Mike Bowles

 Blue Ribbons: Vegetables: Suzie Young (apples) Flowers:Terry Reeves (Bowl of flowers), Domestic: Keith Steer (Lemon curd)

 Certificates of Merit: KA Steer, (5), Mrs S Young, J Case,TJ Reeves, M Bowles, Maisy Young (2), Betsy Young, R Fairchild

 First Prize Winners: KA Steer (35), TJ Reeves (11), M Hine(10), M Bowles (8), J Case & Mrs S Young (6), Mrs S Hine, B Young & MYoung (5), J Vaughan (4), R Gould, S Harvey & Mrs L Johns (3), M Berndt, DDarke, Mrs P Dunton, Mrs J Fairbairn, R Fairchild, Mrs R Harris

Other prize winners: Mrs HFrazier-Roberts, Mrs P Handley, M Hext, J Hudson, Mrs M Meyer, Ms S Morgan, MrsM Pearse, S Price, F Rowell & S Trout.