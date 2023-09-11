This year’s edition saw an increase in entries across all the137 classes.
Secretary & Treasurer Keith Steer said: “We were alldelighted with the entries produced this year, particularly with the spectacularflower and dahlias exhibits”.
Terry Reeves, followed on his success atthe Kingsbridge and West Alvington Shows, Bob Gould from Kingsbridge and MikeBowles from Slapton, taking home 6 trophies, a blue ribbon and threecertificates of merit between them.
The prestigious Vereker Cup was won by Mr Steer who securedtrophies for cottagers’ dahlias, handicrafts, photography, preserves, cookeryand wines with his 35 first prizes, 5 certificates of merit and a blue ribbonfor his lemon curd.
The Overbeck Cup, for Cottagers vegetables, was won by SuzieYoung, whilst the Open vegetable classes were dominated by Mike Hine from Loddiswell, requiring the silver polish for the 3 trophies he won.
In the handicraft section, Rita Fairchild won the paintingcup with an outstanding picture of a dog in action, and the hobby cup was wonby Maggie Berndt. Linsay Johns triumphed in the floral artclasses with some delightful floral interpretations of the Coronation. Thejunior sections attracted creative exhibits and the awards were won by sistersBetsy and Maisy Young.
Presentations were made by President Pat Janes, presentingthe result of the best garden competitions, judged during the summer months,which was won by Wendy Stevens, Margaret Pears, Michele Meyer and AnnieGreenwood.
Mr Steer added that he was very grateful to the manyvolunteers, who are not committee members, who helped to organise the show and supervisesideshows throughout the day – “You know who you are, and we sincerely thankyou”.
The judges were Ricky Hoskin & Bill Radmore (flowers),Sheila Glanville, Ian Jenkins & Joe Wallis (vegetables), Cynthia Morgan(floral art), Pat Janes and Angela Hickman (cookery & preserves), HelenReeve (juniors), Jeremy Willcocks (photography), Adrienne Blake (handicrafts)and Luis Hernaiz (wines).
Results –89th Annual Show
Wood Golden Jubilee Trophy: Annie Greenwood & MicheleMeyer
President’s Millennium Prize: Wendy Stevens
Twenty fourteen Prize: Margaret Pearse
Vereker Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Suzie Young
Overbeck Cup: Suzie Young, Runner up: Rosalie Harris
Croft Cup: Mike Hine
Yeoman Cup: Keith Steer
Hargreaves Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Jane Vaughan
Fairwinds Cup: Keith Steer
Joyce & Raymond Parsons Memorial Cup: Terry Reeves
Doris Wood Centenary Memorial Cup: Bob Gould
Hobby Cup: Maggie Berndt
Pinhay Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Jane Vaughan
Society Sup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Sheila Hine
Margaret Ayre Memorial Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: MargaretPearse
Jackson Cup: Keith Steer
The MSHHS Cup: Mike Hine, Runner up: Terry Reeves
The Pat & Stan Janes Perpetual Challenge Cup: Mike Hine
Minns Cup: Winner: Linsay Johns, Runner up: Jackie Case
John Clements Cup: Terry Reeves, Runner up: Bob Gould
Albert Pepperell Memorial Bowl: Winner: Terry Reeves, runnerup: Mike Bowles
Steer Cup: Mike Bowles
Cumber Cup: Sheila Hine
Isabelle Countin Cup: Maisy Young,
Galmpton Cup: Maisy Young
Bolberry Perpetual Challenge Cup: Betsy Young
Painting Cup: Winner: Rita Fairchild
Collaton Goblet: Maisy Young
Stuffed Toy Cup: Sally Harvey
Fuchsia Cup: Mike Bowles
Blue Ribbons: Vegetables: Suzie Young (apples) Flowers:Terry Reeves (Bowl of flowers), Domestic: Keith Steer (Lemon curd)
Certificates of Merit: KA Steer, (5), Mrs S Young, J Case,TJ Reeves, M Bowles, Maisy Young (2), Betsy Young, R Fairchild
First Prize Winners: KA Steer (35), TJ Reeves (11), M Hine(10), M Bowles (8), J Case & Mrs S Young (6), Mrs S Hine, B Young & MYoung (5), J Vaughan (4), R Gould, S Harvey & Mrs L Johns (3), M Berndt, DDarke, Mrs P Dunton, Mrs J Fairbairn, R Fairchild, Mrs R Harris
Other prize winners: Mrs HFrazier-Roberts, Mrs P Handley, M Hext, J Hudson, Mrs M Meyer, Ms S Morgan, MrsM Pearse, S Price, F Rowell & S Trout.