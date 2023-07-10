The quincentenary of Kingsbridge Fair was celebrated in 1961, but the fair had declined in importance over the years. In 1969 a committee was formed to revive the fair, with the first President being the late Bob Kerswell, who as a local farmer had taken part in the sheep and cattle fairs for many years. The fair became a full week of events and entertainment for townspeople and visitors alike, and this year’s Fair Week (2023) is the 54th since its relaunch.